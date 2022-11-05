Who won yesterday's match: NZ vs IRE T20 World Cup 2022 Match 37

New Zealand beat Ireland by 35 runs in yesterday’s (November 4) ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 match at the Adelaide Oval. By virtue of their win, the Kiwis became the first team to qualify for the semi-finals of the tournament. They ended the Super 12 stage with seven points from five matches and a net run rate of +2.113. They are leading the table in Group 1.

Sent in to bat after losing the toss, New Zealand put up an impressive total of 185/6 on the board. Under-fire Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson hit some much-needed form, smashing 61 off only 35 balls. His aggressive knock featured five fours and three sixes, paving the way for New Zealand’s qualification to the semis.

Finn Allen (32 off 18) got the Kiwis off to a rapid start, striking five fours and a six. He looked extremely dangerous before Mark Adair dismissed him while miscuing a big hit to mid-off. In contrast, his opening partner Devon Conway (28 off 33) was completely out of sorts. His misery ended when gave an easy catch to long-on, trying to take on Gareth Delany.

Glenn Phillips looked dangerous again, but his stay did not last long. His entertaining knock ended on 17 off nine as he lofted a tossed-up delivery from Delany to deep cover. Williamson and Daryl Mitchell (31* off 21) then steadied the innings with a 60-run stand for the fourth wicket.

The New Zealand captain reached his half-century in dominating fashion, whacking Barry McCarthy for a six over deep midwicket. The next two balls of the over also went for four and six, respectively. Williamson’s terrific knock ended when he pulled Joshua Little to the fielder at deep backward square leg.

The Irish pacer became the second player from his country to claim a T20 World Cup hat-trick (Curtis Campher being the first), trapping James Neesham (0) and Mitchell Santner (0) lbw with good length deliveries. Little’s heroics pulled the Kiwis back to an extent towards the end.

Ireland carried on the momentum from the hat-trick into their batting. The opening pair of Andy Balbirnie and Paul Stirling added 68 in eight overs. However, once the partnership was broken, the innings disintegrated rather swiftly.

Santner struck the first blow as Balbirnie (30 off 25) chopped on, attempting to cut one that turned away. Stirling (37 off 27) was bowled by Ish Sodhi as he missed his slog-sweep. Harry Tector (two) and Lorcan Tucker (13) were also outfoxed by the spinners.

Pacers Lockie Ferguson (3/22) and Tim Southee (2/29) then ran through the middle and lower order without much trouble. George Dockrell (23 off 15) was the only one to offer some resistance as Ireland finished on 150/9.

Who won Man of the Match in NZ vs IRE T20 World Cup 2022 match?

Williamson responded to his critics in fine style, playing a knock that set the foundation for his team’s strong total. With the ball, Santner, Sodhi, Ferguson, and Southee all left their mark.

For Ireland, Little claimed a memorable hat-trick, while leg-spinner Delany impressed again with figures of 2/30. Stirling top-scored for Ireland with the bat, striking a quick-fire 37.

Williamson was named Player of the Match for his captain’s knock that guided the Kiwis into the T20 World Cup 2022 semi-finals.

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes