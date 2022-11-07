Who won yesterday's match: PAK vs BAN T20 World Cup 2022 Match 41

Pakistan beat Bangladesh by five wickets in yesterday’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 match at the Adelaide Oval. After South Africa went down to Netherlands in the first game of the day in Group 2, Pakistan had to beat Bangladesh to enter the semifinals of the tournament. They accomplished the task in reasonably impressive fashion.

Bangladesh decided to bat first after winning the toss, but put up a shabby effort to end on 127/8. Opener Najmul Hossain Shanto top-scored with 54 off 48, but only two other batters reached 20. Shaheen Afridi, who registered career-best T20I figures of 4/22, got the early breakthrough as Litton Das (10) slashed a shortish delivery that was angling away to backward point.

Leg-spinner Shadab Khan then dismissed Soumya Sarkar (20) and Shakib Al Hasan (0) off consecutive deliveries. Sarkar perished to the reverse-sweep, but the Bangladesh skipper fell under controversial circumstances. He was adjudged lbw, but some analysts believed that he had nicked the ball, something the third umpire did not agree with.

Part-timer Iftikhar Ahmed delivered a bonus for Pakistan, knocking over Shanto. Afridi then returned to dismiss Mosaddek Hossain (5), Nurul Hasan (0) and Taskin Ahmed (1) in quick succession. It needed a cameo from Afif Hossain (24* off 20) to take Bangladesh past 125.

Pakistan’s openers were sedate in the chase, but did well to add 57. However, both skipper Babar Azam (25 off 33) and Mohammad Rizwan (32 off 32) fell in a span of a few deliveries to raise Bangladesh’s hopes. Babar top-edged a sweep to short third man, while Rizwan slashed a catch to point

Mohammad Haris, who has come in for the injured Fakhar Zaman, made his presence felt for the second game in a row. He smashed a precious 31 off 18 balls, a knock which included two sixes and a four, to seal the deal. Shan Masood (24* off 14) chipped in with a nice cameo as Pakistan got over the line in 18.1 overs and confirmed their semis berth.

Who won Man of the Match in PAK vs BAN T20 World Cup 2022 match?

Left-arm pacer Afridi was too good for Bangladesh’s batters. His four-fer killed the opposition’s hopes of making a surprise entry into the semifinals. Shadab chipped in with two wickets off two balls. In the chase, Haris played a terrific cameo while Rizwan contributed a defiant 32.

For Bangladesh, Shanto was the lone warrior with the willow, scoring an impressive half-century. Nasum Ahmed (1/14) bowled a tidy spell with the ball to delay Pakistan’s victory charge.

Afridi was named Player of the Match for his game-defining four-wicket haul that went a long way in Pakistan reaching the semis.

