Who won yesterday's The Hundred 2022 match, OVI vs WEF - Match 5?

The Oval Invincibles defeated Welsh Fire by 39 runs in Match 5 of The Hundred at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on Sunday, August 7.

After being put in to bat first, the Invincibles lost both their in-form batters, Jason Roy and Rilee Rossouw. Skipper Sam Billings also couldn't make a significant contribution.

However, it was a 56-run stand between Will Jacks and Sam Curran that brought the Invincibles back into the contest. Jacks was the more attacking partner as he scored 81 off 45 balls with seven fours and four sixes.

Curran made 26 runs off 23 balls with a four and a six apiece. While Ryan Higgins picked up two wickets, David Payne, George Scrimshaw, and Adam Zampa accounted for one scalp each.

Narine takes three to help Invincibles win against Fire in The Hundred

The Fire started their run-chase in a handsome manner courtesy of a 46-run stand between Joe Clarke and Tom Banton. Banton had a tough time in the middle as his 15 came at a strike rate of 71.42. Sunil Narine dismissed him to end his misery.

Soon after, Clarke also perished after scoring 37 runs off 29 balls with three fours and two sixes. Ben Duckett scored a 16-ball 25 before Sam Curran castled him.

Ollie Pope and David Miller failed to get into double digits. Adam Zampa and Jos Cobb threw their bats around, but to no avail. Narine was the pick of the bowlers for the Invincibles after he picked up three wickets.

