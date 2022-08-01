Who won yesterday's TNPL 2022 match, CSG vs LKK - Final?

The final of the sixth edition of Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL 2022) saw the Chepauk Super Gillies lock horns against the Lyca Kovai Kings at the SNR College Cricket Ground in Coimbatore on Sunday (July 31).

It was a late start due to the rain, and the game was reduced to 17 overs per side. Kaushik Gandhi, the Chepauk Super Gillies skipper, won the toss and opted to bowl first. The Lyca Kovai Kings scored 45 at the end of the powerplay, thanks to a good knock of 27 from Ganga Sridhar Raju.

Sai Sudharsan played a fantastic knock and brought up his fifty off just 30 balls. He scored 65 off just 42 balls but lacked support from the other end as they only managed to score 138 at the end of their 17 overs. The Super Gillies picked up nine wickets in total. Sandeep Warrier and Sai Kishore picked up four and three wickets respectively.

The Super Gillies had a shaky start to the chase as they lost both openers inside the first four overs. They were struggling at 14/2 after four overs before rain arrived.

No further play was possible and after a long wait, the match was called off due to rain. The Chepauk Super Gillies and Lyca Kovai Kings were declared joint winners.

Chepauk Super Gillies (CSG) and Lyca Kovai Kings (LKK) share the TNPL 2022 trophy

CSG team photograph. (Image Courtesy: Scroll.in)

It was a disappointing end to the TNPL 2022 final. Both sides came out hard against each other and there were plenty of ebbs and flows throughout the game. However, the two teams couldn't be separated as the rain had the final say.

Both sides had a brilliant season. The Super Gillies qualified for the final by winning the first qualifier whereas the Kovai Kings took the longer route to reach the final, winning both the second qualifier and the eliminator.

It was always going to be an exciting encounter and we witnessed an intense battle between bat and ball on the night of the final but the match was called off due to persistent rain.

With that, another exciting session came to an end, with Chepauk Super Gillies and Lyca Kovai Kings sharing the trophy.

