Who won yesterday's TNPL 2022 match, LKK vs NRK - Match 26?

Lyca Kovai Kings faced the Nellai Royal Kings in the 26th match of the sixth edition of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL). The SCF Cricket Ground in Salem hosted this thriller of a contest.

Lyca Kovai Kings batted first on a balanced track. They got off to a solid start as their top-order batters contributed heavily. Ganga Sridhar Raju (48), Suresh Kumar (75), and Sai Sudharsan (35) helped them post 177 on the board in their 20 overs.

The Nellai Royal Kings’ bowlers struggled to pick up wickets as they only managed to pick up four wickets and conceded 177. They failed to hit the right areas and were consistently picked apart for runs throughout the innings.

The Nellai Royal Kings had a shaky start to their chase but Laxmesha Suryaprakash (45) and Baba Aparajith (37) contributed to get them closer to the target. Sanjay Yadav played a fantastic knock of 54 but failed to get his side across the line as they fell short by only five runs.

The Lyca Kovai Kings kept picking wickets at regular intervals and kept the Royal Kings under pressure. R Divakar picked up three wickets and skipper Shahrukh Khan picked up two wickets in the final over to defend nine runs successfully.

Lyca Kovai Kings (LKK) make it to the playoffs

Shahrukh Khan is leading the Lyca Kovai Kings in TNPL 2022 (Image Courtesy: News18)

The Lyca Kovai Kings needed a win to stay in contention of qualifying for the playoffs. Their batters stepped up and posted a very good total on the board and the bowlers then stepped up to defend the total successfully against the table-toppers Nellai Royal Kings.

They will carry a lot of confidence after having beaten the Royal Kings in their last league game of TNPL 2022.

Nellai Royal Kings came very close to winning the game but failed to hold their nerves as they fell short by five runs.

They have already sealed a spot in the top-four but will be disappointed on not winning their final game. They look a settled unit and will be playing the Qualifier 1. They will look to forget this loss and bring out their A-game when they take the field in the knockout stages of TNPL 2022.

