Who won yesterday's TNPL match 2022, MP vs LKK - Match 8?

Madurai Panthers locked horns against Lyka Kovai Kings in the eighth match of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2022. In a close contest, the Panthers ended up on the winning side.

Panthers captain NS Chaturved won the toss and opted to bowl first. The decision was vindicated, as his team bowled brilliantly, picking up early wickets. Suresh Kumar and U Mukilesh built a partnership for the fourth wicket for the Kings before Kumar departed on 46.

Mukilesh scored a fifty but the other batters failed to contribute as the Kings were bundled out for 151 on the last ball of their innings. R Silambarasan picked up three wickets for the Panthers, while Sunny Sandhu and Kiran Akash chipped in with a couple apiece.

The Panthers got off to a worst possible start, as they lost two wickets in the very first over. Arun Karthik and NS Chaturved steadied the ship, putting up 105 for the third wicket. Karthik was dismissed for 38, while Chaturved departed for 75, leading to a collapse.

The Panthers kept losing wickets but managed to hold their nerves. Jagatheesan Kousik remained unbeaten on 27 to guide his team across the line with one delivery to spare. Shahrukh Khan starred with the ball for the Kovai Kings, picking up four wickets but couldn't prevent his team losing by two wickets.

Madurai Panthers hold their nerves to stay unbeaten in TNPL

Madurai Panthers beat Chepauk Super Gillies convincingly in their opening TNPL game of the season to arrive in Dindigul with plenty of confidence. Their game against the Kovai Kings went down to the wire but they held they kept their cool to end on the winning side.

The Kovai Kings, meanwhile, have lost both their games this season. They need to come out all guns blazing and fire in unison to register their first win of the TNPL season.

