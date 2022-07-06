Who won yesterday's TNPL match 2022, RTW vs CSG - Match 12?

Ruby Trichy Warriors faced the Chepauk Super Gillies in the 12th match of Tamil Nadu Premier League 2022 on July 6. The NPR College Ground in Dindigul hosted this encounter.

Ruby Trichy Warriors skipper Rahil Shah won the toss and opted to bowl first. The Super Gillies got off to a solid start, scoring 55 for the loss of two wickets at the end of the powerplay.

S Radhakrishnan (81) and Uthirasamy Sasidev (65) put up a solid stand for the third wicket to post 203 on the board. The Warriors picked up eight wickets in total, with Ajay Krishna and M Poiyamozhi finishing with three each.

It was a daunting task to chase down this mammoth total but the Warriors’ openers got them to a rollicking start. Amit Sathvik (33) and Santosh Shiv (59) scored heavily at the top of the order but the side lost their way after their departure as none of the batters contributed.

The Warriors could only manage to score 159 for the loss of six wickets in their 20 overs and lost the game by 44 runs. S Harish Kumar for Super Gillies picked up three wickets, giving away only 25 runs in his four overs. R Alexander also chipped in with a couple of scalps.

The defending champions grab their first win of TNPL 2022

The Chepauk Super Gillies team (Image Courtesy: Scroll.in)

The Chepauk Super Gillies arrived in Dindigul with two losses in two games. They needed to be at their absolute best to register their first win of the competition. The Super Gillies did step up and the batters contributed heavily as they posted a mammoth total on the board. Their bowlers managed to defend the total successfully.

The Ruby Trichy Warriors won their first game of the competition but have now lost their next two games. They are in the middle of the points table and can’t afford to relax as the games will come and go quickly. The side will look to get back to winning ways while the Super Gillies will be eager to carry forward the winning momentum.

