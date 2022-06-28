Who won yesterday's TNPL match 2022, RTW vs ITT - Match 6?

The sixth match of the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2022 saw Ruby Trichy Warriors (RTW) square off against IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans (ITT) at the Indian Cement Company Ground in Tirunelveli.

Tamizhans captain Srikkanth Anirudha won the toss and opted to bowl first. The Warriors openers got their team off to a solid start. Amit Sathvik and Murali Vijay contributed 26 and 34 respectively, but the other batters failed to step up. A late cameo from M Mathivannan - 27* off 18 balls - helped them get across the 150 run mark. Aswin Crist of the Warriors finished with two wickets.

Chasing 158 for victory, the Tamizhans lost their openers in the first two overs but their middle-order batters steadied thei team's ship. Contributions from Subramanian Anand (35), Maan Bafna (26) and Tushar Raheja (42* off 26) helped them get across the line with seven delivieries to spare.

He was well-supported by M Mohammed, who played a quickfire innings of 29* off 15 deliviers. P Saravana Kumar picked up three wickets for the Warriors. Mathivannan chipped in with a couple of scalps.

ITT get off to winning start

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans in action (Image Courtesy: Times24 TV)

ITT have got off to a solid start in the sixth edition of the Tamil Nadu Premier League. They finished last in the previous edition but have started on a winning note this season. It'll be interesting to see if they manage to keep their form going ahead in the competition.

The Warriors had beaten Dindigul Dragons in their opening game but failed to carry forward their momentum. They'll need their batters to step up and contribute in their next game.

Meanwhile, it was a good all-round performance from the Tamizhans, and they'll hope to repeat that in their next outing.

