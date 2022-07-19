Who won yesterday's TNPL match 2022, SS vs CSG - Match 22?

Match 22 of the sixth edition of Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL 2022) saw the Salem Spartans take on the Chepauk Super Gillies at the SCF Cricket Ground in Salem on Tuesday.

The Chepauk Super Gillies skipper Kaushik Gandhi won the toss and opted to bowl first. The Spartans didn’t have the best of starts as the Super Gillies bowled brilliantly upfront. The defending champions reduced the Spartans to 29/3 at the end of the powerplay. H Gopinath stood tall against the Super Gillies but lacked support from the other end.

Gopinath went strong from one end but the Spartans kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Gopinath got out after a well-made 42 in the 16th over and the other batters failed to contribute as they finished their innings on 113/6 at the end of their 20 overs. Manimaran Siddharth starred with the ball for the Super Gillies as he picked up three wickets, giving away only 13 runs in his four overs.

The Chepauk Super Gillies had a fantastic start to their chase. Kaushik Gandhi and Narayan Jagadeesan got off to a blistering start, scoring 45 runs in the powerplay. They added 89 runs for the first wicket before Jagadeesan departed on 39. Gandhi was also dismissed on 46 but by then, they were one step closer to the target.

Sonu Yadav, coming in at No.3, smashed one four and three sixes in his unbeaten innings of 26 off just seven balls to take his side across the line in the 15th over.

Salem Spartans lose their fifth game in a row in TNPL 2022

A glimpse of the Salem Spartans' practice session. (Image Courtesy: Flickr)

The Salem Spartans continue to struggle in the ongoing edition of TNPL 2022. Their batters failed to step up against the defending champions, which resulted in another defeat.

They are yet to win a single game so far and have struggled to get the combinations right. They are currently languishing at the bottom of the table and will hope to finish the tournament on a high with two games to go.

The Chepauk Super Gillies, on the other hand, have won four games on the trot. Their bowlers did a fine job of restricting the Spartans to a low total before chasing it down comfortably.

They have jumped to second spot in the TNPL 2022 points table, pipping the Madurai Panthers on run rate. They will look to repeat their performance in their final game against the IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans.

