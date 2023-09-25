Whoever beats India will win the World Cup: Michael Vaughan makes bold prediction 

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has made a big prediction in the wake of India’s impressive performance in the ongoing ODI series against Australia. Reacting to India’s exceptional batting effort in the second ODI in Indore, where they notched up 399/5, Vaughan claimed that whichever team beats India will win the World Cup.

The Men in Blue ensured that they would head into the ICC event at home as the No. 1-ranked side, thumping the Aussies by 99 runs [DLS method] in the second ODI on Sunday. Earlier, they had registered a five-wicket triumph in the first ODI in Mohali.

Taking to his X account on Sunday, Vaughan hailed India and opined that only the pressure of burden can stop them from going all the way in the World Cup.

“It’s quite clear to me... Whoever beats #India will win the WC... India’s batting line up on Indian pitches is ridiculous... Plus they have all the bowling options covered... it’s the only the pressure of the burden that could stop them,” Vaughan wrote.

Sent into bat after losing the toss in Indore, India lost Ruturaj Gaikwad for 8. However, Shubman Gill (104 off 97) and Shreyas Iyer (105 off 90) added 200 for the second wicket to lift the Men in Blue.

Suryakumar Yadav then hammered an unbeaten 72 off 37 balls, an innings which featured four consecutive sixes off his Mumbai Indians (MI) teammate Cameron Green, while skipper KL Rahul chipped in with 52 off 38.

Following a rain interruption, Australia were set a revised target of 317 in 33 overs. They were bowled out for 217 in 28.2 overs as Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja claimed three wickets each.

“400 on the board gives you confidence” - Indian captain KL Rahul

Speaking after India’s resounding win, Indian skipper Rahul opined that he didn’t feel the pitch would spin too much and added that was pleased with India’s batting effort.

"When I saw the wicket, didn't think it would spin that much. 400 on the board also gives you confidence,” he said.

On a number of players doing well heading into the World Cup, Rahul cheekily commented that selection was not his headache.

“It is the headache of the coach and Rohit. Whoever gets picked has a job to do. Sitting out can be hard after scoring a lot of runs but everyone has been through that,” he added.

The third and final ODI of the India-Australia series will be played at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on Wednesday.