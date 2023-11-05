"Whoever calls them chokers is a joker" - Aakash Chopra on South Africa heading into 2023 World Cup clash vs India

Aakash Chopra believes the current South African team cannot be termed chokers after their dominating performances in the 2023 World Cup.

The Proteas will lock horns with India in a league-stage game at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday. Both teams have already sealed their berths in the semi-finals and will be fighting for bragging rights ahead of a potential clash between them in the final.

Previewing the game in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra highlighted that it's a top-of-the-table clash and that South Africa have steamrolled the opposition whenever they have batted first. He elaborated (0:50):

"They are the two best teams in the tournament, one is at No. 1 and the other is at No. 2. One team hasn't lost a single match and the other has lost just one match. One team scores 300-400 runs for timepass when they get to bat first. No one has scored more centuries than this team."

The former India opener added:

"This team's bowling has a different sharpness under lights. The one match they lost was while doing a run chase. They got stuck one more time while doing a run chase, but other than that, this South Africa have come like a juggernaut. No one will call them chokers. Whoever calls them chokers is a joker."

Temba Bavuma and company's only defeat in the tournament was a 38-run loss to the Netherlands. They scraped through to a one-wicket win against Pakistan but have thrashed the opposition by more than 100 runs all five times they have batted first.

"There is no better team than India" - Aakash Chopra

India have registered convincing wins in all their seven games. [P/C: AP]

Aakash Chopra pointed out that South Africa will be up against a formidable Indian side. He explained (1:25):

"They have India in front of them. There is no better team than India. No one has played better than India in this tournament. If they bowl first, they restrict the opposition to a below-par score and if they bowl second, they bowl out the opposition for 55 or 125."

The cricketer-turned-commentator reckons both sides might want to set a target. He said:

"This Indian team has given unbelievable performances. You don't see any weakness anywhere. There was no dew in the last match here. India will want to bat first if they win the toss. South Africa will also want to bat first if they win the toss."

Chopra believes it will be interesting if South Africa gets to bat first. He reasoned that while Rohit Sharma and company have chased extremely well, the Proteas have been exceptional whenever they have set targets.

Poll : Will India beat South Africa to seal the top spot in the points table? Yes No 0 votes