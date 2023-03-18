"Whoever loses here, I feel it will be tata bye-bye for them" - Aakash Chopra on WPL 2023 clash between RCB and Gujarat Giants

Aakash Chopra has highlighted that the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 clash between the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and the Gujarat Giants (GG) is almost a must-win game for both sides.

The Smriti Mandhana and Sneh Rana-led sides will lock horns at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai in an evening game on Saturday, March 18. The Mumbai Indians (MI) will face the UP Warriorz earlier in the day at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

While previewing the RCB-GG clash on the "AakashVani" show on JioCinema, Chopra highlighted the significance of the game for both sides, saying:

"Gujarat Giants are in front of RCB in the evening game. Gujarat defeated Delhi and RCB beat UP. That is their last matches' story but whoever loses here, I feel it will be tata bye-bye for them."

Chopra reckons the Gujarat Giants are a slightly better unit than RCB, elaborating:

"Of course, Gujarat have won two and RCB have won just one. If RCB win, they will keep themselves alive. Gujarat have Sophia Dunkley, Laura Wolvaardt, Ashleigh Gardner and Harleen Deol. They look like a slightly better team but the opposition team is also good, so may the best team win."

A loss for RCB in tonight's game will knock them out of contention for a playoff berth. The Giants, on the other hand, can still make the knockout stage even if they lose against RCB, but they would need a lot of results to go their way to make the grade.

"The only thing that goes against them is the law of averages" - Aakash Chopra on Mumbai Indians' clash against UP Warriorz

The Mumbai Indians are yet to lose a game in WPL 2023. [P/C: WPL/Twitter]

Speaking about the afternoon game, Aakash Chopra pointed out that the Mumbai Indians have been on a winning spree, stating:

"In the day match, the UP Warriorz are there in front of the Mumbai Indians. There is 'W' in UPW's name but they didn't get that in the last match and that is why they are stuck. The opposition team don't lose at all. The only thing that goes against them is the law of averages."

The cricketer-turned-commentator highlighted the importance of the game for the UP Warriorz, observing:

"For UP, if you don't win here, you will slip even further. It seemed the qualification is almost confirmed but it is not confirmed as of now because we are now at the stage of the tournament where a win is extremely tasty and a loss is extremely bitter."

Chopra concluded by stating that the Warriorz will have to bring their A-game to the party. He picked Alyssa Healy and Sophie Ecclestone as the likely star performers for the Lucknow-based franchise in today's game.

