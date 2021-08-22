Former India batter Aakash Chopra has questioned the passive reaction of the cricket fraternity to England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) creating a window for The Hundred between India and England's Test series.

The final stages of the inaugural edition of The Hundred were scheduled between the second and third Tests of England against India. Players contracted to the franchises which reached the final stages were released from the England squad to play in the league.

Aakash Chopra wondered what the uproar would have been if the BCCI had created a similar window for the IPL in between a Test series.

“Imagine BCCI creating a window for the final stages of the IPL to be held between a Test series. Whole world would’ve been up in arms about how commercial Indian cricket has become blah blah,” Chopra wrote on Twitter.

The cricketer-turned broadcaster was also critical about ECB’s decision to release players from the Test squad to play in the final stages of The Hundred, especially given that England are down 0-1 in the series.

“Imagine India 0-1 after Two Tests in a home series and the Indian players involved in the Test series participating in a franchise-based limited-overs league between the two Tests. What furore it would’ve created!!!” Chopra added.

Moeen Ali and Craig Overton were released from the squad to play for Birmingham Phoenix and Southern Brave respectively. They will return to the Test side for their third match against India.

England are struggling in the ongoing Test series against India

England are 0-1 down after the defeat at Lord's

England are trailing the five-Test series against India 0-1 at the end of the first two Tests. The first Test ended in a draw and the visitors emerged victorious in the second Test at Lord’s.

The home side looked in dire stress in the first Test as well, but the rain on the final day saved them from what looked like a comprehensive defeat for all their money.

The Joe Root-led side will be hoping for a turnaround when the action moves to Headingley for the third Test starting from August 25.

