Why is Arshdeep Singh not playing today’s IND vs BAN 2025 Champions Trophy match?

Fast-bowler Arshdeep Singh missed out on India’s playing XI for their Champions Trophy 2025 opener against Bangladesh at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday, February 20. Notably, the BCCI decided that Team India would not travel to Pakistan and are thus playing their games in Dubai.

At the toss, skipper Rohit Sharma announced the management was going ahead with Mohammed Shami and Harshit Rana as the frontline pacers, with Arshdeep Singh missing out. On top of the two full-time pacers, the bowling lineup has a seam-bowling all-rounder in Hardik Pandya, one full-time spinner in Kuldeep Yadav and two spin all-rounders in Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja.

The Indian skipper did not give any particular reason as to why Arshdeep Singh wasn’t included in the XI. But it looks like Rana’s ability to hit the deck was preferred ahead of the variations that left-arm pacer Arshdeep brings.

Here is India’s playing XI for their first match of the Champions Trophy against Bangladesh:

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav.

“There is no looking back” – Rohit Sharma as India look to kick off their 2025 Champions Trophy campaign on a high

Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto won the toss and opted to bat first. But that decision didn’t affect Rohit Sharma’s men, who had been looking to field first. The Indian skipper looked confident with his team ahead of the match and mentioned how every game was crucial in the tournament.

At the toss, while speaking to Ravi Shastri, Rohit Sharma said (via Cricbuzz):

“I would have fielded first. We have played a few years back here so we felt ball comes on better under lights. All looking good. Everyone is fit and fine to go. Let's hope we start well. There is no looking back, every game becomes very important in this tournament.”

Speaking of the team combination, he said:

“Only Varun misses out from the last ODI we played, Jadeja comes back and Arshdeep misses and Shami comes back.”

