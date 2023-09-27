Why is Axar Patel not playing today’s IND vs AUS 3rd ODI in Rajkot?

Team India will be without the services of left-arm spinner Axar Patel for the third ODI against Australia at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on Wednesday.

Axar has been out of action after he picked up a left quadriceps strain during the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match against Bangladesh. He missed the Asia Cup final as well as the first two matches of the ODI series against Australia.

His availability for the third ODI in Rajkot was subject to fitness. However, it is confirmed now that he won’t feature in the final ODI of the series as well.

Rohit said at the pre-match press conference ahead of the Rajkot match:

“Axar obviously is not available for this game.”

At the same time, the skipper also informed the media that opener Shubman Gill won’t be available for the final ODI of the series as he has been rested. Along with Gill, all-rounders Hardik Pandya and Shardul Thakur as well as pacer Mohammed Shami won’t feature in the Rajkot one-dayer.

Regarding the absence of key players, Rohit explained:

“We’ve got lot of players who are sick, not available; lot of players have personal problems, so they have gone home. A few of the guys are rested. We have got 13 players at this point in time. Gill has been rested; Shami, Hardik, Shardul, they have all gone home. Hardik has gone home - again personal things. Axar obviously is not available for this game. We’ve got only 13 players to choose from. There is a bit of viral going around in the team as well.”

Axar has the experience of 54 ODI matches in which he has claimed 59 wickets at an average of 32.23 and an economy rate of 4.54.

Will Ravichandran Ashwin replace Axar Patel in India’s World Cup 2023 squad?

While Axar remains part of India’s 15-member World Cup squad, concerns over his availability have increased after he was ruled out of the Rajkot ODI.

Meanwhile, off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who made an impressive comeback to the one-day format, could be in line to replace Axar in the World Cup squad if the latter doesn’t recover in time.

Rohit said about Ashwin’s impressive return to ODI cricket:

“He’s got the class; he’s got the experience of playing the sport and handling the pressure. It's just that he hasn't played ODIs in the last year or so, but you can't take away the class and the experience that the individual has. In the last couple of games, we saw how well he bowled. He has got a lot of variations up his sleeves and in case, there is a chance, we can look at a lot of things.”

Ashwin claimed 1/47 in the first ODI in Mohali and followed it up with 3/41 in Indore.