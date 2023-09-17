Why is Axar Patel not playing today’s IND vs SL Asia Cup 2023 final?

Team India bowling all-rounder Axar Patel will miss the Asia Cup final against Sri Lanka on Sunday (September 17). Patel sustained an injury in his left quadriceps while batting during the last Super 4 match agaisnt Bangladesh on Friday.

After getting injured midway through his innings, Axar Patel kept India alive in the chase till the penultimate over with his knock of 42 (34). He tried his best but could not complete the job, perishing in the 49th over.

After reviewing his fitness status, BCCI provided an official update on Saturday evening. They confirmed that Axar was ruled out of the Asia Cup final. BCCI's media release on the matter read:

"Mr. Axar Patel has been ruled out of the Asia Cup final against Sri Lanka due to a left quadriceps strain sustained during Super Four match against Bangladesh on Friday."

Washington Sundar finds place in Indian playing XI for Asia Cup final vs Sri Lanka as Axar Patel's replacement

Axar Patel has been replaced with another bowling all-rounder, Washington Sundar, who linked up with the squad in Colombo on Saturday evening. Sundar last played an ODI against New Zealand in January this year.

The BCCI confirmed Sundar's inclusion for the Asia Cup 2023 final in a statement, which read:

"The Men’s Selection Committee has named Mr Washington Sundar as a replacement. The all-rounder arrived in Colombo this evening and has joined the squad."

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka won the toss and opted to bat first in the final. They made a forced change as Dushan Hemantha came in for injured Maheesh Theekshana.

Indian captain Rohit Sharma also revealed they also would have preferred to bat first on the given surface. He opined that it was a dry wicket and backed his bowling unit to try and restrict opponents to a low total. Sharma said:

"We would have batted first too. It looks a dry surface. So, we have a job to do with the ball. We will try to restrict them to as low a score as possible first up. We've always loved playing here, support will be there for both sides I believe. All the players who were rested for the last game are back, Axar Patel is injured, so, in his place, Washington Sundar comes in."

Team India playing XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul(w), Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

Sri Lanka playing XI:Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dunith Wellalage, Dushan Hemantha, Pramod Madushan, Matheesha Pathirana