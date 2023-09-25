Why Axar Patel won’t be part of India’s squad for IND vs AUS 3rd ODI in Rajkot

Team India all-rounder Axar Patel won't be a part of the squad for the final ODI against Australia at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on Wednesday.

Axar suffered a left quadriceps strain during their final Super Four game against Bangladesh in the Asia Cup 2023. He didn't feature in the final and was replaced by Washington Sundar. Since then, the Gujarat-born all-rounder has been rehabilitating at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

The 28-year-old was picked conditionally for the third ODI against Australia. According to a report in Cricbuzz, he hasn't recovered fully to be included in the squad. Thurs, Axar is likely to continue his rehabilitation at the NCA.

Axar Patel's unavailability will give Ravichandran Ashwin another opportunity to impress ahead of the ICC ODI World Cup. Ashwin, who has played only two ODIs in the last six years ahead of the series, has had good outings in the three-match rubber so far. The off-spinner has picked up four wickets, including a three-wicket haul in the second game.

However, the aforementioned report also added that Axar would be ready for the warm-up games for the World Cup. Thus, the selection committee will have a tough time as they run against time to pick the final squad for the showpiece event.

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma to return to India squad for 3rd ODI vs Australia

The Indian management rested the likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, and Kuldeep Yadav for the first two ODIs against the Aussies. It was an effort to manage their workload before the World Cup on home soil.

They will return for the final ODI against Australia, scheduled to be played on Wednesday. The likes of Rohit and Kohli will hope to get a good run against a quality bowling attack before the mega event.

India's squad for final ODI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Hardik Pandya, Virat Kohli, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel (subject to fitness), R Ashwin, and Washington Sundar.