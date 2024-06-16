Aakash Chopra has noted that Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan shouldn't be blamed for Pakistan's exit from the 2024 T20 World Cup. He pointed out that the duo stuck to their usual conservative T20I batting approach.

Pakistan were eliminated from the ongoing T20 World Cup after the United States of America's clash against Ireland in Lauderhill, Florida, on Friday, June 14, was abandoned without a ball being bowled. The Men in Green are scheduled to play Ireland in their last group game at the same venue on Sunday, June 16.

In a video on his YouTube channel, Chopra questioned the calls for Babar and Rizwan to be dropped.

"Why are you blaming Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam? Everyone is saying that Babar and Rizwan play like this or that and that they shouldn't be played in T20Is, and you don't qualify because of them. Then I ask a question, it's both for the Pakistan public and the selectors - did you not know that they play like this?" he elaborated.

The former India opener added that the duo's approach shouldn't have surprised the Pakistan fans or selectors.

"Is it a shock for you that Rizwan takes his time and Babar also has a style of playing?

"At times, guys from the archeological department suddenly find something when they dig the surface. They get utensils from the Mohenjo-daro and Harappa civilization, and you get surprised. No, you knew they play like this only," Chopra stated.

Rizwan has been Pakistan's highest run-scorer in their first three games, aggregating 93 runs at a strike rate of 88.57. Babar, who has amassed 90 runs at a strike rate of 104.65, is the only other Pakistan batter to score more than 50 runs thus far.

"They play like that only and you have not lost because of them" - Aakash Chopra on Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan

Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan's career T20I strike rates are less than 130.

Aakash Chopra noted that Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan are not responsible for Pakistan's poor performances.

"If you made players who play like that the captain and an important player (Rizwan), it's not their mistake.

"They play like that only and you have not lost because of them. Even if you have lost, the fact is that these players have played like this only, not from today but for the last eight years," he said.

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that the Pakistan selectors failed to find explosive batters to complement Babar and Rizwan.

"You should have built a team around them. If you have been unable to do that, please don't blame them. Make the team properly, which you have been unable to do.

"The truth is that if you see the batting order, you don't see explosive ability. Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan do provide a little stability but where are the others?" he stated.

However, Chopra acknowledged that Babar's captaincy was found wanting, especially in the game against India. He pointed out that the Pakistan skipper didn't use Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf effectively and allowed India to score more than 80 runs in the first 10 overs on a seamer-friendly surface.

