"Why are they in the box in the first place?" - Former India coach slams umpires and Dukes after another ball change in ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test 

Former India coach Ravi Shastri slammed the quality of the replacement Dukes balls after England initiated a ball change request after the 56th over of the first innings. He also questioned the umpires for looking into the matter towards the end of the drinks break, delaying the game at a time when a slow over rate is a massive concern.

England bowlers were helpless on Day 3 as Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul cruised in the middle, building on from their overnight scores. The seamers could not get much movement in the air, or off the wicket, leading to Jofra Archer requesting a ball change inside the first hour of play itself. However, on that occasion, the ball passed the hoop easily, and the umpire denied the request.

Following the 56th over of the innings, the players took a short drinks break. However, just when play was supposed to resume, a match official stepped out with a box of replacement balls for the umpires to choose from.

Former England cricketer Ian Ward questioned why the umpires did not call for the replacement balls and conduct their process at the start of the drinks break itself.

"Now, I have to say, this is frankly ridiculous, because if they decided to change the ball, why was that not decided at the start of the drinks break, so this procedure could have taken place like three minutes ago. We waited for the entirety of the drinks break, we should be playing agains now, and now the umpires decided to change the ball," Ward said on-air.

"I could not agree more. It is common sense what you are saying. It's basic. It's hard to explain, really hard to explain. Did they forget to check the ball? What's quite amazing there is that they checked five balls there, and five of them did not go through the ring. So, why are they in the box in the first place?" Shastri added.

The umpires finally did settle on a replacement ball, which was handed over to England before the start of the next over. The hosts will have the chance to bowl with a brand new second ball against India after the eighty-over mark, which will come midway during the second session.

England struggle to make a breakthrough on Day 3 even after the ball change against India

The Ben Stokes-led side were desperately on the lookout for a change in fortunes to not allow India to run away with the game in the first innings. Resuming from 145-3, KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant are scoring at an ideal rate, stitching together a 100-run stand, which is still going strong.

Since England were handed the replacement ball, they have bowled four overs, conceding 24 runs. At the time of writing, Team India are placed at 221-3 after 60 overs, trailing by 165 runs in the first innings.

