"Why do we collapse in positions like that?" Nasser Hussain rues England's poor showing in series defeat to India

Former England captain Nasser Hussain has called for the Three Lions to look at their individual performances and improve themselves constantly to become a better team after their 4-1 series defeat to India. The 55-year-old rued England's collapse from dominant positions on numerous occasions this series.

The tourists plummeted to an innings and 64-run loss in the fifth and final Test in Dharamshala. After India amassing 477 in the only innings they batted, their spinners came to the party once again in the match, headlined by Ravichandran Ashwin's fifer.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Hussain suggested that the term 'Bazball' is overblown and has taken the focus away from England's underperformances. He said:

"We just get lost with the term 'Bazball'. The team, the management don't like the term 'Bazball'. They need to look at their own individual performance, look at the opposition, like anything in life, try and learn, 'why do we collapse in positions like that'. Zak Crawley, why did I keep getting starts and then getting out."

Hussain also reflected on how Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope faded away after one good innings. With Stokes also enduring a poor series with the bat, the cricketer-turned-commentator reckons the captain has struggled with role clarity.

He added:

"Ben Duckett, I got a 150, did I need to charge quite so early when the ball is new and you don't know how much it's spinning'. Ollie Pope, a brilliant 196, but nothing else. How do we improve? Ben Stokes has had a poor series with the bat. May be because he's only been playing as a batter up until this match when he got that wicket and bowled a bit. How was the mindset of playing only as a batter? Just look at your own game and improve. That's how you become a better cricketer and a better team."

Since his 70 in the first innings of the opening Test, Stokes form with the bat went downhill. He didn't reach double figures in his last four innings.

"It's about individual performance in those situations" - Naseer Hussain

Nasser Hussain. (Image Credits: Getty)

Hussian went on to highlight James Anderson and Ravichandran Ashwin, saying that their constant urge to improve has made them the best. He added:

"There's too much written about Bazball. It's about individuals, I said the other day. It's about individual performance in those situations. You got two people playing in this game, with Jimmy Anderson with 700 Test wickets and Ravi Ashwin in his 100th game, getting a nine-for. The reason they end up playing and become greats of the game because they are constantly looking at their game, looking to improve."

Ashwin took a nine wickets in his 100th Test, while Anderson claimed his 700th scalp in the format, becoming the first pacer to do so.

