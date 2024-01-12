Why did David Warner arrive in a helicopter at the SCG to play BBL match?

Sydney Thunder opener David Warner landed at his home turf, the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), on a helicopter ahead of the derby clash against the Sydney Sixers in the 2023 Big Bash League.

The southpaw had to take the aerial route to make it in time for the match from Hunter Valley (some 250km away), where he was attending his brother's wedding. Warner hurriedly left the ceremony to reach the Cessnock Airport and took a 45-minute ride to land at the iconic stadium.

Earlier, he was planning to land at the nearby Allianz Stadium. The time constraint meant that he might have not been able to land at the SCG before the broadcast preparations started. But later, he got the clear to land before 5 pm AEST.

This is the same ground where he played his last Test against Pakistan a few days ago. He has a two-year deal with the Thunder and is supposed to play three matches this season, including the derby.

"He is a bit of Hollywood" - Sean Abbott on David Warner

The Sixers' lead pacer Sean Abbott jokingly called David Warner a 'bit Hollywood' ahead of the match, saying unlike him, he'd only have his bike as the transport.

"He is a bit Hollywood, isn't he, that's very Davey. I got the Lime bike in today and I'll be doing the same tomorrow night and riding out the gate as Davey lands," the Sixers pacer said before the match.

"I'm glad they are making it happen because think everyone in the country who is a fan of cricket wants to see David Warner in the BBL and I'm really looking forward to coming up against him. One of the best players in the world and has been for a long time," he added.

