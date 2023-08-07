"Why did you not give Yuzi Chahal that over?" - Aakash Chopra criticizes Hardik Pandya's captaincy in 2nd India vs West Indies T20I

Aakash Chopra has criticized Hardik Pandya for not using Yuzvendra Chahal effectively in the second T20I between India and the West Indies.

The Men in Blue set the Windies a 153-run target in the second game of the five-match series in Providence, Guyana, on Sunday, August 6. Chahal then registered figures of 2/19 in three overs but was removed from the attack thereafter as the hosts eked out a two-wicket win to take a 2-0 lead in the series.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra was peeved about Pandya's decision not to give Chahal his fourth over. He elaborated:

"Why did you not give Yuzi Chahal that over? He is our best bowler. He picked up two wickets in the 16th over and there was a run-out. It hurt you because you felt that you are back in the game. West Indies were winning the match very easily. Till the time Nicholas Pooran was there, it seemed like there was no chance."

The former Indian opener pointed out that the leg-spinner brought the visitors back into the game. He explained:

"However, against the run of play, he hit the ball hard but found Sanju Samson in the way. As soon as Nicholas Pooran gets out, you feel you might have a chance but for that opportunity to develop, more wickets had to fall and Yuzi Chahal did that job."

Rovman Powell and Co. were comfortably placed at 126/4 in the 14th over of the run chase. However, Chahal got rid of Jason Holder and Shimron Hetmyer in the 16th over after Nicholas Pooran had been dismissed and Romario Shepherd was run out to seemingly give India the upper hand.

"When you are defending a total, the 19th over is more important than the 20th" - Aakash Chopra

Yuzvendra Chahal was held back for the 20th over.

Aakash Chopra believes Yuzvendra Chahal should have bowled either the 18th or the 19th over of the West Indies innings. He reasoned:

"When you are defending a total, the 19th over is more important than the 20th. When the runs are very few and wickets are also less, then the 18th over also becomes important."

Chopra concluded by observing that the decision to hold back the wily spinner backfired. He observed:

"So Yuzi Chahal could have bowled the 18th over after the 16th but he didn't. He should have 100% bowled the 19th over because only a run-a-ball was required - 12 runs off 12 deliveries - but he didn't bowl that as well. The 20th over's turn did not come."

The West Indies needed 21 runs off the last three overs with two wickets in hand. While Arshdeep Singh conceded nine runs in the 18th over, Mukesh Kumar was taken for 14 runs off the first five deliveries of the 19th over as the hosts chased down the target with seven balls to spare.

