Why is Glenn Maxwell not playing today’s AUS vs BAN match of 2023 World Cup?

Australia’s batting all-rounder Glenn Maxwell is not featuring in the team’s last league clash of the 2023 World Cup against Bangladesh at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Saturday, November 11.

The 35-year-old suffered from cramps and back spasms during his sensational double hundred in Australia’s three-wicket win over Afghanistan at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on November 7.

Speaking after winning the toss ahead of the game against Bangladesh, Australian captain Pat Cummins confirmed that Maxwell has been rested since the team wants him 100 percent fit for the knockouts.

Set to chase 292 by Afghanistan, Australia’s batting crumbled to 91/7 by the 19th over. However, Maxwell, who was dropped early in his innings, played an incredible innings. Battling multiple fitness issues, he clobbered 21 fours and 10 sixes as Australia chased the target in 46.5 overs, with Maxwell going absolutely berserk at the end.

Maxwell has smashed 397 runs in seven innings in the 2023 World Cup at an average of 79.40 and a strike rate of 152.69. Earlier in the tournament, he broke the record for the fastest hundred in the Men’s ODI World Cup, clobbering a 40-ball ton against Netherlands in Delhi, a knock which featured nine fours and eight sixes.

The right-handed batter also chipped in with 31* off 21 balls against Sri Lanka and 41 off 24 deliveries against New Zealand in Dharamsala.

Australia coaches hinted about Maxwell’s absence

Speaking ahead of the World Cup clash against Bangladesh, Australia’s head coach Andrew McDonald and spin-bowling coach Daniel Vettori had both dropped hints about the star cricketer’s possible absence from Australia’s last league match.

“He's definitely been in full recovery mode the last few days. I think we all saw the effects of the innings and in particular the heat,” Vettori admitted, adding that things have been hectic for Maxwell over the last few days.

Before him, McDonald had commented:

“If he's not at training tomorrow [Friday], then he needs more time to recover. And then it might be a day of the game decision, but everything lends itself to him playing at this stage.”

Apart from his batting exploits, Maxwell has also chipped in with his off-spin, claiming five wickets, which includes a best of 2/34 against South Africa, a match in which he dismissed Temba Bavuma and Quinton de Kock.