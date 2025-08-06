“Why should they go ahead and give rest to England bowlers?” - Indian legend slams ‘handshake’ controversy in ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test

By Venkatesh Ravichandran
Modified Aug 06, 2025 12:16 IST
England v India - 4th Rothesay Test Match: Day Five - Source: Getty
The handshake incident marred an otherwise thrilling final day at Manchester [Credit: Getty]

Former Indian batter Sachin Tendulkar defended Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar for playing on despite England skipper Ben Stokes accepting a draw and offering a handshake in the fourth Test at Manchester. The visitors were in dire straits on Day 4 at 0/2, trailing England's first-innings total by 311 runs.

However, a brilliant 188-run third-wicket partnership between KL Rahul and Shubman Gill gave India a realistic chance of pulling off a draw. Following the dismissals of the duo, Jadeja and Sundar joined hands at 222/4 with still over two sessions remaining on the final day.

Unwavered by the situation, the pair thwarted the England bowlers, racing to their 80s, when England captain Stokes accepted their fate and conceded a draw by offering a handshake to the two Indian batters to walk off the field. Yet, the batters rejected the request and continued the bid to complete their centuries.

The move did not go down well with Stokes, who intentionally bowled part-timers Harry Brook and Joe Root to belittle the duo's achievements.

Reacting to the entire incident at the end of the series, Tendulkar said on Reddit (via Hindustan Times):

"The series was alive, so why should they go ahead (and shake hands) and give rest to England bowlers and fielders? If England wanted to hand the ball to Harry Brook, it was Ben Stokes' choice. It wasn't India's problem."
He continued:

"To me, it was fine. They were playing for a draw, not their hundreds. If they had gotten out when they came to bat, we could've lost. When they came out to bat, Harry Brook wasn't bowling, was he? So, why should England's bowlers be fresh for the 5th Test? Do you have an answer for that? No!"
It was Jadeja's first century of the series after four half-century scores and Sundar's maiden Test ton.

"I am absolutely with the Indian team" - Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar provided his nod of approval to whoever decided on Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar batting on in the final day of the Manchester Test. The visitors eventually finished on 425/4 and walked away with the draw to keep the series alive at 1-2.

"I am absolutely with the Indian team, be it Gambhir or Shubman or Jadeja or Washington, who decided. I'm 100 percent with them. In the last Test match, when it was time to accelerate, Sundar did that brilliantly, didn't he? Where it was needed to occupy the crease, he did that in the fourth Test. And when it was needed to press the accelerator hard, he did that in the fifth," said Tendulkar (via the aforementioned source).

Following the Manchester debacle, India went on to win the final Test at the Oval by six runs and finish the England tour with a 2-2 result.

Venkatesh Ravichandran

Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year. He loves cricket because of the diversity of the playing fields and its unparalleled nuances, which no other sport presents. He also enjoys the analytical and quantitative side of the sport, which originates from his MBA degree and 10 years of experience in the IT industry in companies like Infosys, Atos and TCS.

Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.

He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.

He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series.

Edited by Venkatesh Ravichandran
