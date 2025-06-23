“Why are we going that far?” - Rohit Sharma reveals heartwarming story of proposing Ritika Sajdeh [Watch]

Star Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma revealed a heartwarming story of how he proposed his wife Ritika Sajdeh. Rohit and Ritika recently appeared on 'Who's The Boss,’ a talk show hosted by former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh and his wife Geeta Basra, where a few star Indian cricketers are set to appear with their wives in the upcoming episodes.

When asked about how he proposed Ritika, Rohit Sharma revealed the story, saying it was quite a romantic proposal.

"It was quite a romantic proposal. I took her to the place where I started playing cricket when I was 12 years old. She had brought food from home. We ate food and I just told her let's go out to have ice cream I'm bored. Then we took out the car and left. We left from Marine Drive. We crossed Haji Ali, Worli, Dadar, Bandra. She asked me where is the ice cream, where are you taking me. I told her there's a good place in Borivali where I used to stay. Let me show where I used to stay. She said for ice cream why are we going that far. Then we went there. It was a ground. It was dark there so she did not realise it is a ground. I had already told my friend to setup something there at the ground and just be there to capture the moment. When I parked the car in the middle of the ground, then I went on my knees in the middle of the pitch, then I proposed her," he recalled.

Rohit Sharma made his international debut on this day in 2007

Notably, Rohit Sharma made his international debut on June 23 back in 2007. It was an ODI match against Ireland in Belfast. Batting first, Ireland were bowled out for just 193.

However, India were set a revised target of 171. The visitors chased the target down in 34.5 overs. Sourav Ganguly remained unbeaten on 73, with Gautam Gambhir unbeaten on 80, while Sachin Tendulkar was dismissed for four runs. Therefore, Rohit Sharma did not get an opportunity to bat on his international debut.

Nonetheless, he has played 273 ODIs for India, piling on 11168 at an average of 48.76 with 32 hundreds and 58 half-centuries to his name. He has also played 67 Tests and 159 T20Is for the country in his international career.

