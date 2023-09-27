Why is Hardik Pandya not playing today's IND vs AUS 3rd ODI?

All-rounder Hardik Pandya won't feature in the third ODI against Australia in Rajkot due to personal reasons. He was rested for the first two ODIs along with Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Kuldeep Yadav but was expected to be back for the final match.

Rohit said on Tuesday that Hardik has gone home ahead of the dead rubber, with the skipper adding that the team wants all players to be fresh ahead of the 2023 World Cup.

India have already won the three-match series with a five-wicket win and a 99-run triumph (via the DLS method) in Punjab and Indore, respectively.

"Looking at the next few weeks, it's quite important for us to look after the players and their well-being. It's okay for them to be home at this point in time, but the reason being we want everybody to be fresh during the World Cup," Rohit said in a press conference.

Hardik's fitness is crucial for India for the 2023 World Cup. His ability to bowl seven or eight overs with the new ball or old provides India versatility in the attack. He also takes the crucial finisher's role in the side.

He has been in superb form of late. The all-rounder picked up six wickets in crucial stages in five games at the 2023 Asia Cup and 89 runs in two innings.

India would have loved to get Hardik more batting time against Australia but he'll most likely be in the playing 11 for their first warm-up match of the 2023 World Cup against England on September 30.

Who has replaced Hardik Pandya in India's 11?

India are now seeing Suryakumar Yadav as the backup finisher and will play him at No. 6 today.

The right-handed batter scored 50 (49) and 72 (47) in the first two ODIs from that position, which would come as a relief after months of struggle at No. 4 and 5.