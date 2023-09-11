Why is Haris Rauf not bowling on reserve day of IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match?

Pakistan men's cricket team have suffered a massive blow as pacer Haris Rauf will not take the field on the reserve day of the India-Pakistan Asia Cup Super 4 clash on Monday, September 11.

He felt discomfort in his oblique muscle on the first day of the ongoing ODI and will sit out for the remainder of the match as a precaution. While the extent of the right-arm quick's injury is still not clear, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) issued a statement which read:

"He was subsequently taken for a precautionary MRI, which revealed no tear. He is under the observation of the team's medical panel."

Pakistan bowling coach Morne Morkel suggested there was some pain in the speedster's oblique muscle and they want to stay precautious with the 2023 World Cup looming.

As quoted by ESPN Cricinfo, the former Proteas bowler said:

"Unfortunately, Haris started feeling his oblique muscle and went for a scan last night. With the World Cup around the corner, we're putting him on ice today. We were a bit soft in the first 15-16 overs; we leaked soft boundaries. For us, it's another opportunity to start well."

The pacer sent down five wicketless overs for 27 runs on Sunday. He showed flashes of brilliance, troubling KL Rahul and Virat Kohli but couldn't pick up a wicket.

Haris Rauf picked up three wickets in group-stage clash against India

Haris Rauf celebrates a wicket against Bangladesh. (Credits: Twitter)

The 29-year-old was sensational in the group-stage match of Asia Cup 2023 against the Men in Blue. He dismissed Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan to finish with figures of 9-0-58-3.

He then went on to claim the Player of the Match award against Bangladesh by taking figures of 6-0-19-4.