Why is Harry Brook not playing today’s IND vs ENG Test?

England will be without batter Harry Brook for the first Test of the five-match series against India, which begins on Thursday, January 25 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. In fact, the visitors will miss the services of the right-handed batter for the entire series.

A few days back, the England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed that Brook had pulled out of the India tour due to personal reasons. Subsequently, Dan Lawrence was named as his replacement in England’s Test squad.

“Harry Brook is set to return home with immediate effect for personal reasons from the England Men's Test tour of India. The Brook family respectfully requests privacy during this time. In light of this, the ECB and the family kindly request the media and the public to respect their wish for privacy and refrain from intruding on their private space," ECB’s official statement on the development read.

Brook has been a key member of England’s Test side in recent seasons. Having made his Test debut against South Africa at The Oval in September 2022, he has featured in 12 matches, scoring 1,181 runs at an average of 62.15, with four hundreds and seven fifties.

With an amazing strike rate of 91.76, the aggressive batter has been one of the key figures in the success of England’s Bazball philosophy. The 24-year-old registered his highest Test score of 186 against New Zealand in Wellington in February 2023.

Brook also struck hundreds in Rawalpindi (153), Karachi (111) and Multan (108) during England’s tour of Pakistan in December 2022. Apart from Test matches, he has also featured in 15 ODIs and 29 T20Is, scoring 407 and 544 runs.

Who is Dan Lawrence - Harry Brook's replacement in England’s Test squad?

A right-handed batter, Lawrence has played 11 Tests for England, scoring 551 runs at an average of 29, with four half-centuries. The 26-year-old made his Test debut against Sri Lanka in Galle in January 2021. He impressed with 73 and 21*, but has been in and out of the team since.

Lawrence’s highest score of 91 came against West Indies in Bridgetown in March 2022. He also scored 81* versus New Zealand in Birmingham in June 2021.

The batter was part of England's Test team that visited India in 2021 and registered scores of 46 and 50 in the fourth and final match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

