"Why would it hurt?" - Suryakumar Yadav responds to query on Champions Trophy snub ahead of IND vs ENG 2025 1st T20I

Team India's T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav responded to a reporter's query over the 2025 Champions Trophy snub ahead of the T20I series against England. A reporter asked the right-hander whether not getting the nod hurt him who denied the feeling and suggested that he didn't deserve a spot.

Suryakumar hasn't played an ODI since the 2023 World Cup final and remains only in India's T20I side as of now. The veteran had a dismal outing in the final against Australia, laboring to 18 off 28 balls as India finished with an under-par 240.

Speaking at a presser ahead of the first T20I against England on Wednesday, the 34-year-old said the players selected have proved their mettle at the highest level. He also backed them to perform well in the ICC mega event.

As quoted by PTI, Suryakumar said:

"Why would it hurt? If I do well, I would have been in the Champions Trophy. If I don't do well, it's important to accept that. And at the same time, if you see the (CT) squad, it's looking really good. Whoever is there, they are all good performers. They have done relatively well in that format for India and also playing domestic cricket and I am very happy for them."

However, the Mumbai-born cricketer acknowledged it hurts to not have done well in ODIs. He added:

"It hurts to think that I have not done well. And if I had done well, I would have stayed there. If I haven't done well, someone who deserves to have done really well, deserves to be there."

The right-handed batter has played 37 ODIs till date, scoring 772 runs at an average of 25.77 alongside four half-centuries.

"It will be fun to see them bowling together again" - Suryakumar Yadav on Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami

Mohammed Shami is in line for a return to the Indian team. (Credits: Getty)

Senior fast bowler Mohammed Shami is set to return to the national set-up after a long-standing injury. Ahead of Shami's return, Suryakumar hopes he can recreate the 2023 World Cup magic with Jasprit Bumrah in the 2025 Champions Trophy.

He added:

"They have played a lot of cricket together. They are experienced bowlers. And whenever you play for India, it's a different feeling, different emotion. Added responsibility and you love playing. So, it will be fun to see them bowling together again. Like we saw in the 2023 ODI World Cup. They bowled really well. And hopefully, we will see the same bowling in the Champions Trophy."

Shami is likely to be one of the pacers in India's XI for the opening T20I against England in Kolkata on Wednesday, January 22.

