Why are India’s Nitin Menon and Javagal Srinath not part of the ICC officials for Champions Trophy 2025?

The International Cricket Council (ICC) released the list of match officials assigned for the upcoming 2025 Champions Trophy on Wednesday, February 5. The contingent did not include two prominent names — Nitin Menon and Javagal Srinath — the only Indian members on the ICC Elite Panel of Referees and the ICC Elite Panel of Umpires, respectively. 12 umpires and three match referees have been named for the upcoming tournament.

According to a report by the Times of India, Nitin Menon has refused to travel to Pakistan due to 'personal reasons.' As per the hybrid model, few matches are scheduled to be held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). However, Menon is not eligible to officiate those matches, as all of them will involve India.

“Menon has refused to travel to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy citing ‘personal reasons’. Obviously, he can’t be officiating in India’s matches in Dubai, as the tournament rules stipulate neutral umpires. Hence, he is missing from the Champions Trophy," The Times Of India cited a source as saying (via News18).

Trending

Javagal Srinath, on the other hand, has decided to take a leave. The former India bowler revealed that he had applied for a leave a while ago due to his recent schedule, which involved a lot of away games.

“Yes I had asked for leave as I had quite a few days away from home in the month of November, December and January," Srinath said.

Srinath will oversee the proceedings in the upcoming first ODI between India and England in Nagpur. He was involved in a controversial decision, where Harshit Rana was approved as a concussion substitute for Shivam Dube in the fourth T20I at the MCA Stadium in Pune on January 31.

List of Champions Trophy Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena, Chris Gaffaney, Michael Gough, Adrian Holdstock, Richard Illingworth, Richard Kettleborough, Ahsan Raza, Paul Reiffel, Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid, Rodney Tucker, Alex Wharf, Joel Wilson

List of Champions Trophy Match Referees: David Boon, Ranjan Madugalle, Andrew Pycroft

2025 Champions Trophy set to begin on February 19

The Champions Trophy is officially set to make a return after an eight-year absence. The tournament will kickstart from February 19 onwards, with hosts Pakistan taking on New Zealand in a Group A clash.

India, also drawn in Group A, will face Bangladesh in Dubai on February 20 to begin their campaign.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news