Why did the India vs Pakistan 2024 T20 World Cup match get delayed?

The high-octane India vs Pakistan clash in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024 clash has been delayed due to inclement weather. The match will be played at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Sunday, June 9.

The forecast for New York on Sunday had some rainfall in the lead-up to the game. There was almost a 50 percent chance of precipitation in the morning, which caused a little delay to the game.

The forecast is gloomy for the rest of the day as well. The forecast suggests that there is over 60 percent chance of rainfall in the first couple of hours. It will go down to 40 percent precipitation as the game progresses.

Trending

The temperature, meanwhile, will be pleasant, ranging around 22-23 degrees Celsius with high humidity levels.

Pakistan chose to bowl first after winning the toss against India

The toss was delayed by 30 minutes and it finally took place at 8pm IST. Pakistan skipper Babar Azam won the toss and chose to field first, considering the overcast skies and the rainfall in the forecast. Despite the rain delay, a full 40 overs game will be played if there are no further interruptions.

The Men in Green made one change to their playing XI, bringing in all-rounder Imad Wasim in place of Azam Khan. India, on the other hand, fielded the same playing XI that won against Ireland by eight wickets.

India are currently second in the standings with two points from one game. Pakistan, on the other hand, are fourth. Co-hosts USA lead the Group A standings with four points from two games.

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Arshdeep Singh.

Pakistan Playing XI: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Usman Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, and Mohammad Amir.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback