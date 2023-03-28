Why was the Indore pitch rating changed?

The rating for the Indore pitch, on which the third India-Australia Test was played during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, has been changed from ‘poor’ to ‘below average.’

The Test, which ended inside three days, was played at the Holkar Cricket Stadium from March 1 to March 3. India were bowled out for 109 and 163 in their two innings in the match after winning the toss and batting first.

Following an early end to the Test match, the ICC gave a poor rating to the pitch. Speaking about the surface, ICC match referee Chris Broad said in an official release:

“The pitch, which was very dry, did not provide a balance between bat and ball, favouring spinners from the start.

“The fifth ball of the match broke through the pitch surface and continued to occasionally break the surface providing little or no seam movement and there was excessive and uneven bounce throughout the match.”

The BCCI filed a formal appeal with the ICC over the ‘poor’ rating given to the Indore pitch by Broad. As per the rules, a two-member ICC panel conducted a review before announcing the revised verdict. The latest ICC statement read:

“Pursuant to the ICC Pitch and Outfield Monitoring Process, the rating of pitch used for the third Test of the ICC World Test Championship series between India and Australia at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore from 1-3 March has been changed from poor to below average.

“Having reviewed footage of the Test match, the ICC appeal panel, consisting of Wasim Khan, ICC General Manager – Cricket, and Roger Harper, ICC Men’s Cricket Committee Member, were of the opinion that, while the guidelines had been followed by the Match Referee in accordance with Appendix A of the Pitch Monitoring Process, it was deemed that there was not enough excessive variable bounce to warrant the 'poor' rating.

“Instead, the appeal panel concluded that the pitch should be rated as below average,” the statement added.

Before the Indore pitch, the Pune surface in 2017, also used for an India-Australia Test, was handed a ‘poor’ rating by the ICC.

What does the change in Indore pitch rating mean?

For a ‘poor rating’, a venue is penalized with three demerit points, while a ‘below average’ rating has one demerit point. The ICC rates pitches in six categories - very good, good, average, below average, poor and unfit.

Any stadium that gets five or more demerit points in a five-year rolling period is suspended from hosting any international cricket for a year.

Has any other pitch rating been changed recently?

Yes. The pitch used for the Rawalpindi Test between Pakistan and England in December 2022 was rated ‘below average’ by the ICC. However, the demerit point was rescinded after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) filed an appeal over the same.

England beat Pakistan by 74 runs in a high-scoring Test that ended on Day 5.

