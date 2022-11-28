“Why it’s not happening is difficult to say” - Saba Karim reflects on NCA’s struggles to keep Team India’s fast bowlers fit

Former keeper-batter Saba Karim has lamented that the National Cricket Academy (NCA) has been unable to maintain the fitness levels of Team India’s fast bowlers. He added that he is unable to pinpoint a reason behind the same.

A number of Indian pacers have suffered injuries and fitness issues over the last few months. While pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah missed the T20 World Cup 2022 due to a back injury, Prasidh Krishna and Yash Yadav have also joined the list of unfit fast bowlers.

Meanwhile, pace-bowling all-rounder Deepak Chahar recently made a return to international cricket after a long injury layoff. Due to lack of options, Team India to hand debuts to Umran Malik as well as Arshdeep Singh in the first ODI against New Zealand in Auckland on Friday, November 25. Discussing Team India’s fast bowling woes, Karim told India News:

“As far as I am aware, it is the job of the NCA, who sit with the team management and selectors and shortlist a pool of 10-12 fast bowlers. They need to guide the fast bowlers; their fitness needs to be monitored. The bowlers’ workload management also needs to be taken into consideration, so that the players are available whenever the team needs them.

“Why it’s not happening is difficult to say, but we definitely have young pacers, who can bowl quick.”

Despite pace-friendly conditions, Team India went in with only three pacers in Auckland, with medium pacer Shardul Thakur being one of the opening bowlers.

“I can give you 4-5 names” - Saba Karim picks young fast bowlers who have impressed him

Karim admitted that injury and fitness concerns for Team India’s pace bowlers are definitely a worrying factor. At the same time, he refused to believe that there was a death of fast bowling talent in the country. He asserted:

“I can give you 4-5 names. Kuldeep Sen, who has been picked for Bangladesh, can bowl at 140 kph. There is Avesh Khan and Shivam Mavi as well, who plays for UP. I have seen him click 140 in domestic cricket. Kartik Tyagi had impressed as a net bowler during the Australia tour. Khaleel Ahmed has also bowled really well in the IPL.”

Apart from Sen, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Chahar and Thakur have been picked in Team India’s ODI squad for the three-match series against Bangladesh.

