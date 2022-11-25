[WATCH] “Never easy, but always worth it” – Jasprit Bumrah undergo speedy recovery at NCA

India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah is gunning for a comeback in the national team after missing the recently concluded T20 World Cup due to a back injury. The Yorker specialist is undergoing a speedy recovery at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

In a video he shared to his Instagram account on Friday, the speedster looked fit and raring to go. He can be seen running, jogging, and even stretching his legs and arms.

Bumrah captioned the post:

“Never easy, but always worth it.”

He last played for India during the T20I series against Australia, where he injured himself in the second game.

The Men in Blue had to bore the brunt of rushing the speedster from his previous injury. They entered the T20 World Cup without his services. His replacement, Mohammed Shami, failed to live up to expectations as India eventually lost to England in the semi-final by ten wickets.

Jasprit Bumrah rested from the Bangladesh tour

Jasprit Bumrah has been rested from the upcoming Bangladesh tour, which comprises three ODIs and two Tests next month. Team India will hope that he stays fit for two premier ICC events next year, including the 2023 ODI World Cup. He might make a comeback against Australia in the Test series.

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns India vs Australia four match Test series likely to start on February 15th. (Source - Sports Tak) India vs Australia four match Test series likely to start on February 15th. (Source - Sports Tak)

Speaking on the decision to rest Bumrah, BCCI’s ex-chief selector Chetan Sharma recently said:

“We have to manage the workload. We hurried up with Jasprit Bumrah a bit. We tried as the World Cup was coming and see what happened.”

He continued:

“The NCA and medical team are looking after him very well and he definitely will be a part of the team very soon. For the Bangladesh series, we are just a little cautious. We are not hurrying him up. Bumrah will be back soon. NCA is working with him.”

India Squad for Bangladesh ODIs: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, W Sundar, S Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Deepak Chahar, Yash Dayal

India Squad for Bangladesh Tests: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj and Umesh Yadav.

