Why is Jack Leach not playing today’s 3rd India vs England Test?

England named their playing XI for the third Test against India at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on Wednesday, February 14. They have made one change to their team from the previous Test. Fast bowler Mark Wood makes a comeback after missing the Visakhapatnam Test, while off-spinner Shoaib Bashir, who made his Test debut in the previous match, has been left out.

England will be without the services of experienced left-arm spinner Jack Leach in Rajkot, who is unavailable due to a knee injury. Leach was part of England’s playing XI in their 28-run triumph over India in Hyderabad, although he bowled only a limited number of overs in the second innings due to his injury.

The 32-year-old missed the second Test in Visakhapatnam as well. However, on February 11, it was confirmed that Leach would miss not only the Rajkot Test, but all three remaining matches. He was officially ruled out of the rest of the India vs England Test series after failing to recover from his knee injury.

"He will fly home from Abu Dhabi in the next 24 hours, where the England team have been staying ahead of the third Test in Rajkot, which starts on Thursday. Leach will work closely with the England and Somerset medical teams in respect of his rehabilitation. England will not be calling up a replacement,” a statement from the ECB on February 11 read.

The left-arm spinner hurt his knee while fielding on Day 1 of the Hyderabad Test, while diving to stop a boundary. He aggravated the injury on the second morning.

Expand Tweet

Leach has been a key member of the England Test outfit over the last few seasons. In 36 Test matches, he has picked up 126 wickets at an average of 34.40, with five five-fers and one ten-wicket match haul.

England’s spin options in Leach’s absence

With Leach struggling with his fitness, the visitors have backed their inexperienced slow bowlers in the Test series against India. While the left-arm spinner bowled only 10 overs in the second innings of the Hyderabad Test, debutant left-arm spinner Tom Hartley shone with 7/62.

Expand Tweet

Young leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed claimed only two wickets in the first Test, but claimed six in the second Test in Visakhapatnam. Off-spinner Shoaib Bashir, who made his Test debut in the previous match, picked up four wickets in the match.

Skipper Ben Stokes has also utilized the services of Joe Root as an off-spinner. The latter has claimed five wickets at an average of 38.40.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App