Why is Jasprit Bumrah not playing today's ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test?

Team India's star pacer Jasprit Bumrah's inclusion is a major talking point heading into the second Test at Edgbaston, Birmingham. Despite India being desperate to make a comeback in the five-match series against England, they have not included Bumrah in their playing XI.

The right-arm pacer had a considerably heavy workload during the opening Test at Headingley in Leeds, sending down 43.4 overs across two innings. Notably, he went wicketless in the second. However, he took a fifer in the first with a good economy rate, and was fairly penetrative.

However, a cloud over Bumrah's availability loomed due to his recent injury record. Head coach Gautam Gambhir had confirmed ahead of the series that the 31-year-old would play only three Tests in England.

During a press conference on Monday, Team India's assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate had claimed that they would take a call on the right-arm speedster's inclusion at the very last minute. And as it turned out, he wasn't selected, with Akash Deep replacing him.

Nitish Kumar Reddy and Washington Sundar have also been selected over Shardul Thakur and Sai Sudharsan.

Jasprit Bumrah captained Team India the last time they played a Test at Edgbaston

Jasprit Bumrah. (Image Credits: Getty)

Bumrah captained India for the 2022 Edgbaston Test. It was also his first Test as a skipper, but the tourists suffered a crushing seven-wicket defeat as England chased down 378 after centuries from Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root.

Team India have also not won a Test at Edgbaston, having played eight matches at the venue since 1967. They managed to pull off a draw in 1986 under the captaincy of Kapil Dev but have lost the remaining seven.

With the home side gunning down 371 in Leeds on day five fairly comfortably, India's bowling is under the spotlight. Additionally, the visitors' lower order failed to add crucial runs for their side, and the fielding was sloppy as well.

Another win for Ben Stokes and Co. will leave India needing a miracle to win the series.

