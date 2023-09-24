Why is Jasprit Bumrah not playing in today’s IND vs AUS ODI in Indore?

Indian speedster Jasprit Bumrah will not be a part of the squad for the second ODI against Australia in Indore as he has been given a short break to be with his family.

The BCCI released a statement before the toss on Sunday that Bumrah will be back with the squad for their final ODI before the World Cup in Rajkot on Wednesday, September 27. Mukesh Kumar was added to the squad as a replacement. Here's what they posted on X:

"🚨 UPDATE 🚨: Mr Jasprit Bumrah did not travel with the team to Indore for the 2nd ODI against Australia. He has gone to visit his family and given a short break by the team management. Fast bowler Mukesh Kumar has joined the team as Bumrah's replacement for the 2nd ODI. Bumrah will join the team for the final ODI in Rajkot."

Prasidh Krishna replaces Jasprit Bumrah in India's XI

The Men in Blue have made just one change to the playing XI with Jasprit Bumrah being replaced by Prasidh Krishna. Australia won the toss and have elected to bowl first in Indore, with dew likely to be a factor that could make chasing easier on such a small ground.

India have stuck to Ravichandran Ashwin and it will be interesting to see how he goes with the ball. Shreyas Iyer also will be keen to put up a good show after a failure in Mohali. They will want to fine-tune some more areas before some big names come back for the third ODI.

India XI: Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (c & wk), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Prasidh Krishna.

Australia XI: David Warner, Matthew Short, Steven Smith (c), Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Spencer Johnson.