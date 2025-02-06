Why is Jasprit Bumrah not playing today’s IND vs ENG 2025 1st ODI?

Team India's ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah will not be in action in the side's first ODI against England at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur on Thursday, February 6. The fast bowler is not part of the squad for the three-match series.

Bumrah sustained a back injury in January during India's final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25 series against Australia. He did not bowl in the final innings of the match and was reportedly advised bed rest upon returning home.

The 31-year-old has been named in India's 15-member provisional squad for the upcoming 2025 Champions Trophy, beginning February 19. However, it remains to be seen if he regains full fitness in time for the marquee tournament.

Bumrah's availability for the ICC event will be key for the Men in Blue. He has been in terrific form with the ball and was the Player of the Series on the Australia tour, bagging 32 wickets at a stunning average of 13.06 across five Tests.

For his stellar performances in 2024, he was recently honored with the Men's Cricket of the Year and the Test Cricketer of the Year awards by the ICC. He was also included in ICC's men's Test and ODI teams of the year.

Meanwhile, England have won the toss and chose to bat. Here are the two playing XIs for the match:

IND: Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shreyas Iyer, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami

ENG: Ben Duckett, Philip Salt(w), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler(c), Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood

"We are waiting for some updates on his scan" - Rohit Sharma on Jasprit Bumrah's availability for IND vs ENG 2025 ODIs

Jasprit Bumrah was expected to feature in the third ODI of India's home series against England. However, skipper Rohit Sharma confirmed that they were still awaiting an update on the star bowler's scans.

Rohit said the reports will give the team a clear idea about his availability for the third and final ODI of the England series. Speaking in the press conference on the eve of the opening encounter, Sharma said [as quoted as saying by Sportstar]:

"We are waiting for some updates on his [Jasprit Bumrah] scan, which are due to happen over the next few days. Once we get that scan report, we will have more clarity in terms of where he stands right now, and if he will be available for the last ODI."

With uncertainty over Jasprit Bumrah's participation in the third ODI and the 2025 Champions Trophy, mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy was named as a last-minute addition to India's squad for the England series. He earned his maiden ODI call-up following his wonderful performances in the recently concluded five-match T20I series against England.

