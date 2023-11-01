Why is Kane Williamson not playing today’s NZ vs SA match of 2023 World Cup?

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson will miss his team’s 2023 World Cup match against South Africa at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Wednesday, November 1. The 33-year-old has played only one match for the Kiwis in the ongoing World Cup, which was against Bangladesh in Chennai on October 13.

While Williamson played in both of New Zealand’s warm-up games against Pakistan and South Africa respectively, he missed Kiwis' opening two 2023 World Cup matches as he was still recovering after having ruptured his ACL in March during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.

The right-handed batter made his comeback to international cricket with a fine 78 off 107 balls in the 2023 World Cup match against Bangladesh at the MA Chidambaram Stadium (Chepauk). Unfortunately for him and New Zealand, the comeback was short-lived.

Williamson had to retire hurt during his innings after being struck on the hand by a throw. Subsequently, scans confirmed that he had suffered a thumb fracture. The Kiwi skipper missed New Zealand’s World Cup games against Afghanistan, India and Australia.

There were some reports that he might return to the playing XI for the match against South Africa in Pune on Wednesday. However, a day ahead of the big game, the X [formerly Twitter] handle of the New Zealand men's cricket team (@BLACKCAPS) confirmed that Williamson would be unavailable for the match. The update on the batter read:

“Kane Williamson has been ruled out of Wednesday’s match against @ProteasMenCSA. Williamson has batted in the nets the last two days but has been ruled out of a return to match action tomorrow. He will be assessed again ahead of the side’s next match against @TheRealPCB #CWC23.”

Expand Tweet

New Zealand’s next match in the 2023 World Cup will be against Pakistan at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on November 4. Their last league match of the tournament will be against Sri Lanka at the same venue on November 9.

South Africa are currently second in the 2023 World Cup points table, with five wins and solitary loss from six matches.

New Zealand vs South Africa 2023 World Cup match playing XIs

New Zealand have won the toss and have decided to bowl first. Both teams have made one change each to their playing XIs. For the Kiwis, Tim Southee comes in for Lockie Ferguson. As for the Proteas, Kagiso Rabada comes in for Tabraiz Shamsi. Here are the playing XIs for today’s match:

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (c & wk), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Trent Boult.

Expand Tweet

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi.