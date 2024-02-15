Why is KL Rahul not playing today's 3rd India vs England Test?

Indian middle-order batter KL Rahul won't play the third Test against England in Rajkot, which begins on Thursday, due to pain in his right quadriceps.

He complained of pain in the first Test and missed out the second game as well. Although Rahul was part of the squad for the last three Tests and was said to be recovering well in the 10-day gap between the matches, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said he was still not fit enough to feature in the playing 11.

"Mr. Rahul has reached 90 per cent of match fitness and is progressing well under the supervision of the BCCI Medical Team. He will continue his recovery process at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru to be completely match-fit for the fourth and fifth Test," the BCCI said.

Rahul's absence is a big blow to India. He filled in for Virat Kohli at No. 4 with aplomb in the first Test, rising as India's top-scorer in the losing cause. Without him, the team would lack another experienced face from the middle over.

India would now hope that his recovery continues and he returns for the fourth Test in Ranchi which will start on February 23. The hosts might need him even more for the fifth Test in likely pacer-friendly conditions in Dharamshala.

Who has replaced KL Rahul in India's 11?

Debutant Rajat Patidar took KL Rahul's spot in the playing 11 in Visakhapatnam and had a middling Test. Had the latter been fit, he'd have come in straight for Shreyas Iyer, who was dropped from the squad due to poor form in the first two games.

Now, Patidar retained his place at No. 4 in Rajkot, with Sarfaraz Khan handed a debut to replace Shreyas and bat at No. 5. Apart from them, wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel also got his chance, replacing KS Bharat.

