Why is Mitchell Starc not playing today’s AUS vs BAN match of 2023 World Cup?

Australia pacer Mitchell Starc is not part of the playing XI for his side's final league stage encounter at the 2023 ODI World Cup against Bangladesh at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium in Pune on Saturday, November 11.

The left-arm pacer has apparently been rested, considering the crucial semi-final encounter against South Africa lined up next week. Australia have already secured passage into the knockout stage of the tournament, and are on a six-match winning run.

Australia captain Pat Cummins confirmed during the toss that Mitchell Starc has been rested along with all-rounder Glenn Maxwell. He said after winning the toss and opting to bowl first:

"We will bowl first. It looks like a good wicket but early morning, there might be some swing in the air. Another chance to play well. Glenn Maxwell and Mitchell Starc are missing this one. Steve Smith is back and Sean Abbott comes in."

The Men in Yellow are currently placed third in the points table, with a game in hand. They can finish in the second position with a dominant win to leapfrog South Africa on net run-rate.

Mitchell Starc has taken 10 wickets in the 2023 ODI World Cup so far

The left-arm pacer is having an average tournament by his usual standards at the World Cup. He has taken 10 wickets in eight matches so far at an average of 43.9 and an economy of 6.55.

He has been expensive across his last three outings in the World Cup. The pacer finished with figures of 1-70, 2-66, and 0-89 against Afghanistan, England, and New Zealand respectively.

Australia will hope that a small break would do him a world of good, and he can come back to wreak havoc against South Africa at the Eden Gardens.

Australia (Playing XI): Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (WK), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins (C), Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto (C), Mushfiqur Rahim (WK), Mahmudullah, Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman

Who will win the upcoming contest between Australia and Bangladesh at the 2023 ODI World Cup? Let us know what you think.