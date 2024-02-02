Why is Mohammed Siraj not playing today's 2nd India vs England Test?

Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj has been rested from the second Test against England in Visakhapatnam beginning on Friday, February 2. Skipper Rohit Sharma mentioned at the toss that Siraj was rested because of workload management after having played a lot of competitive cricket in the past few months.

The BCCI posted an update about Siraj and also stated that the fast bowler had been released from the squad. Uncapped pacer Avesh Khan, who was released to play Ranji Trophy, has been recalled to the squad for the second Test.

Here's what the official release from BCCI read:

"Mr Mohd. Siraj has been released from the India squad for the second Test against England in Vizag. The decision was taken keeping in mind the duration of the series and the amount of cricket he has played in recent times. He will be available for selection for the third Test in Rajkot. Avesh Khan has re-joined the team for the 2nd Test."

Mukesh Kumar has replaced Mohammed Siraj as the hosts continue to go with the five-bowler theory. Siraj bowled just 11 overs in the first Test in Hyderabad, conceding 50 runs and picking no wickets.

India might have won an important toss in Visakhapatnam

After winning the toss, Rohit Sharma had no hesitation in batting first on what looked like a great batting wicket. Injuries to KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja meant that apart from Siraj, the hosts had to make two more changes to their XI.

Rajat Patidar makes his Test debut after some impressive performances in domestic cricket as well as for India A. Having a reputation of being one of the best hitters of spin in the country, Patidar has a crucial role to play in a largely inexperienced batting line-up.

Jadeja's all-around balance may have tempted India to go in with Washington Sundar as a like-for-like replacement. However, they have backed Kuldeep Yadav's left-arm wrist spin, probably to counter England's plans for sweeps and reverse sweeps.

Having lost the first Test by 28 runs, the hosts need a huge first-innings score to give themselves the best chance of leveling the five-match series in Visakhapatnam.

