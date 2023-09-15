Why is Mushfiqur Rahim not playing today's Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match vs India?

Bangladesh wicket-keeper batter Mushfiqur Rahim is set to miss the side's final Asia Cup match against India at the Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Friday, September 15.

It was announced two days earlier that the 36-year-old had left for Dhaka following Bangladesh's defeat to Sri Lanka to be with his newborn child and family. Their second loss in as many Super Four games meant the Tigers were eliminated from qualifying for the final.

Mushfiqur became a dad for the second time when his wife Jannatul Kifayat gave birth to a baby girl on September 11.

Along with Rahim, Bangladesh also made several other changes for the India clash, with the result being inconsequential. At the toss, skipper Shakib Al Hasan said:

"I was a bit confused about what to do and it's not a bad thing for us to bat first. The guys haven't played much and they will get opportunities. Tanzim is making his debut, so very excited for him. This is an eye-opener for us and we want to do our best before the World Cup."

While pacer Tanzim Hasan Sakib is set to debut, death-bowling specialist Mustafizur Rahman returns to the playing XI. The Tigers have rested the fast-bowling trio of Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam and Hasan Mahmud.

Meanwhile, Rahim scored 131 runs in four games of the Asia Cup at an average of 32.75 and a 76.16 strike rate with a lone half-century.

As far as Team India goes, they have also made several changes to their playing XI from the previous game against Sri Lanka, considering they have already qualified for the final.

Their three main bowlers, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Kuldeep Yadav, have all been rested, with Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Shami, and Shardul Thakur replacing them. Veteran batter Virat Kohli and all-rounder Hardik Pandya have also been given a break, with Surya Kumar Yadav and ODI debutant Tilak Varma taking their places.

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to field first to ensure India gets practice with the ball in hand during the afternoon ahead of the summit clash.

The grand finale will be played between India and Sri Lanka at the same venue on Sunday, September 17.

Bangladesh Playing XI

Litton Das (w), Tanzid Hasan, Anamul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman.

India Playing XI

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul (w), Ishan Kishan, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Prasidh Krishna.