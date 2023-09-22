Why is Naseem Shah not part of Pakistan’s World Cup 2023 squad?

Pakistan speedster Naseem Shah was among the notable absentees from the Men in Green's recently announced squad for the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

Naseem has been ruled out of the ICC event due to a shoulder injury that he sustained during Pakistan's Super 4's encounter against India at the Asia Cup 2023 earlier this month.

The talented youngster bowled 9.2 overs in the encounter before being taken off the field. He looked in impressive form during the ODI continental showpiece, finishing with seven wickets from four outings at an economy rate of 4.85.

Naseem's injury is a major setback for Babar Azam and Co., given that he was one of their top performers with the ball in ODIs this year. In 2023, the 20-year-old has bagged 22 wickets from 11 matches, the third-highest by a Pakistani bowler.

Expand Tweet

Hasan Ali replaced Naseem Shah in Pakistan's squad for the 50-over World Cup that was announced on Friday (September 22). Naseem is expected to remain out of action for several months due to the shoulder injury.

Pakistan's ICC World Cup 2023 squad

The Pakistani side failed to make a significant impact at the recently concluded Asia Cup 2023, failing to make the cut for the all-important final.

They will aim to make amends by coming up with improved performances at the World Cup in India. Pakistan will open their campaign with a clash against the Netherlands at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on October 6.

Babar Azam will continue to lead the side, while Shadab Khan will serve as his deputy.

Pakistan squad: Babar Azam (c), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Shaheen Afridi, Saud Shakeel, Hasan Ali

Zaman Khan, Abrar Ahmed, and Mohammad Haris were named as Pakistan's travelling reserves.