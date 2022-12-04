“Why me no. 11” – Harbhajan Singh’s reply to Virender Sehwag's throwback post from 2006 Lahore Test 

Harbhajan Singh dropped an epic response on Virender Sehwag’s Instagram post on Sunday (December 4).

That came after the former swashbuckling batter had shared Team India’s epic 2006 Lahore Test scorecard of 404-0. Sharing the post, Sehwag captioned:

“Forget the scorecard, one very interesting thing about this Indian 11. Can you point out? Comment please.”

The scorecard showed Team India at 404/0 in 76 overs, with Sehwag unbeaten on 248 off 242 and Rahul Dravid 128 off 231 not out. Harbhajan, who often labeled himself as an all-rounder, was amused to see himself at No. 11. He replied to the post:

“Why me no 11.”

Virender Sehwag and Harbhajan Singh were also part of 2007 T20WC and 2011 WC teams.

Yuvraj Singh, who was also part of the playing XI in the epic Test, joined the banter and commented:

“Magro jaake.”

The India spin legend ended wicketless in that Test but is remembered for his sensational direct hit to run out Pakistan batter Younis Khan for 199.

It's worth mentioning that Sourav Ganguly-led India lost their opening wicket -Sehwag (254 of 247) at the score of 410 runs, which is the second-highest first wicket stand for India in Test cricket, third overall.

Earlier, Pakistan had declared their innings after scoring a mammoth 679-7 on a flat pitch. The rain-marred game ended in a draw.

Virender Sehwag shares India’s epic scorecard amid Rawalpindi pitch controversy

Sehwag shared the epic scorecard from the 2006 Lahore Test amid the controversy regarding the docile pitch in the opening Test between England and Pakistan in Rawalpindi, which began on Thursday (December 1).

England scored 506-4 in 75 overs on Day 1 on the flat deck, as a record four batters – Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope and Harry Brooks – scored centuries. The visitors eventually scored 657 in 101 overs.

Zahid Mahmood emerged as the pick of the bowlers with four wickets for Pakistan but conceded 235 runs. Naseem Shah scalped three wickets, while Mohammad Ali took a couple. Debutant Haris Rauf took a wicket.

In response, Pakistan scored 579 in 155.3 overs on Day 4, trailing by 78 runs. Captain Babar Azam top-scored for the hosts with 136, while openers Imam-ul-Haq and Abdullah Shafique also hit centuries.

Will Jacks was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 6/161. Jack Leach took a couple of wickets, while James Anderson and Ollie Robinson shared a wicket apiece.

In their second innings, England reached 264-7 in just 35 overs at tea as they look to give themselves enough time to force a result.

