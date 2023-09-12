Why didn't Pakistan's Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah bat against India in Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match?

Pakistan's Asia Cup 2023 campaign has been further thrown into disarray as Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf remain uncertain for their remaining games. Both players didn't bat against India on Monday after sustaining injuries.

According to ESPN Cricinfo, the two right-arm pacers will almost certain miss the next game against Sri Lanka. Their participation in the final, should Babar Azam and Co. reach there, is uncertain at the moment.

Both Shah and Rauf picked up injuries during the Super 4 clash against India at the R. Premdasa Stadium over Sunday and Monday. Rauf felt slight discomfort in his right flank on Sunday, forcing him to miss the action on the reserve day on Monday.

Meanwhile, Naseem went off the field in the 49th over on the reserve day, injuring his bowling shoulder. Hence, both Rauf and Shah did not bat on Monday.

As per ESPN Cricinfo, the Pakistan camp decided not to send them out to bat as a precautionary measure, with the 2023 World Cup approaching. Both players now await their scan results.

Meanwhile, Shahnawaz Dahani and Zaman Khan have been called up as backups. The team management will request replacement from the ACC Technical Committee if Rauf and Shah are ruled out for the next seven days.

Pakistan collapse to biggest ODI defeat against India

Pakistan cricket team (Credits: Twitter)

Pakistan's second Super 4 clash capped the poorest day for them in the Asia Cup. The Men in Green leaked a massive 356-2 in 50 overs, headlined by unbeatem centuries from Virat Kohli and KL Rahul.

The Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill had set the foundation with a 121-run opening stand. Only Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shadab Khan were among the wickets for Pakistan.

With Pakistan chasing a daunting 357, Jasprit Bumrah struck first blood by removing opener Imam-ul-Haq. All-rounder Hardik Pandya took the decisive wicket of Babar Azam, who was beaten comprehensively with a delivery that nipped back.

The Men in Blue had picked a couple of wickets when the rain interrupted. On resumption, Fakhar Zaman top-scored with 27, while Agha Salman and Iftikhar Ahmed made 23 apiece.

Left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 8-0-25-5 as Babar Azam and Co. crashed to 128 all-out to lose by 228 runs. It marked their heaviest defeat to India in ODIs.

Team India next face Sri Lanka on Tuesday, while Pakistan lock horns with the same opponents on Thursday.