"Why would you play Ravichandran Ashwin here?" - Aakash Chopra on India's likely XI for World Cup 2023 clash vs Bangladesh

Aakash Chopra doesn't see Ravichandran Ashwin figuring in India's playing XI for their World Cup 2023 clash against Bangladesh.

The two subcontinental sides will lock horns in Pune on Thursday, October 19. Ashwin was part of the Men in Blue XI in their tournament opener against Australia, but Shardul Thakur played ahead of him in their last two games against Afghanistan and Pakistan respectively.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra opined that India are unlikely to make a change to their XI. He said (1:40):

"Will India make a change? I don't think they will make a change because according to me there is no chance at all to play an extra spinner here. Why would you play Ravichandran Ashwin here?"

The former India opener believes Ashwin won't be played as an additional spinner in Pune. He reasoned:

"The spinners don't work here in the IPL and this is a World Cup match. Why would you play another spinner against a subcontinental team? So there won't be any change in my opinion."

Shardul has bowled only eight overs and picked up just one wicket in the two matches he has played. Rohit Sharma and Co. could consider bringing in Ashwin at his expense if they want a more reliable bowler for the middle overs.

"India won't do that" - Aakash Chopra on the possibility of Mohammed Shami replacing Shardul Thakur

Mohammed Shami hasn't played a game in the World Cup thus far. [P/C: AP]

Aakash Chopra doesn't expect Mohammed Shami to replace Shardul Thakur in the XI either. He explained (2:00):

"You can repeatedly discuss the scope for one change, whether Shami can play in place of Shardul, but that is also not going to happen, because India won't do that. India need a batter at No. 8. It doesn't matter whether you or I like it or not."

The cricketer-turned-commentator pointed out that Bangladesh have had the wood over India since the last World Cup, although he did acknowledge that they haven't played too many times. He observed:

"Bangladesh have won three of the last four matches between the two sides, but only four matches in the four years between 2019 and 2023. We talk about giving chances to associate nations but we are not giving them to a full Test nation. We don't play much against our neighbor."

Chopra urged the side winning the toss to bowl first, highlighting it's easier to chase in Pune. He concluded by predicting that India will continue their winning run in the tournament.

