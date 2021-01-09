Why is Ravindra Jadeja injured?

Ravindra Jadeja shone for the Indian cricket team in the first innings of the third Test against Australia.

The left-arm spinner took four wickets and destroyed the Australian batting lineup. Unfortunately, Jadeja is unlikely to bowl in the second innings.

During the Indian cricket team's first innings, a short ball from Mitchell Starc hit Ravindra Jadeja hard on his left thumb. This incident happened during the 99th over of the innings.

Jadeja had scored eight runs off the over's first three balls and brought Australia's lead down to double digits. Starc went short for the fourth ball and the bouncer hit the 32-year-old on the thumb when he tried to evade it.

UPDATE - Ravindra Jadeja suffered a blow to his left thumb while batting. He has been taken for scans.#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/DOG8SBXPue — BCCI (@BCCI) January 9, 2021

The Indian cricket team's physio immediately rushed to the middle. Although Ravindra Jadeja got injured, he continued to bat and added five more runs to the scoreboard.

He ended the innings not out on 28*(37) as Australia took a 94-run first-innings lead.

Mayank Agarwal took Ravindra Jadeja's place on the field in the second innings

Ravindra Jadeja had missed two T20Is and the first Test of the series against Australia due to injury

The Indian cricket team has already lost Rishabh Pant in this match due to an injury to his elbow. Hence, Wriddhiman Saha came out with the wicket-keeping gloves.

After Ravindra Jadeja did not get permission to take the field, Mayank Agarwal fielded as a substitute.

The visitors have lost multiple players due to injury in this Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Shami have already returned to India after suffering injuries in the previous Tests.

Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja will undergo scans soon. The fans can expect an official update on their status for the remaining part of the SCG Test match soon.