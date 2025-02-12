Why is Ravindra Jadeja not playing today’s IND vs ENG 2025 3rd ODI?

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is not a part of the playing XI for the third ODI against England, which is being played today, February 12, in Ahmedabad. India sealed the three-match series by winning the first two ODIs in Nagpur and Cuttack.

Ravindra Jadeja has been rested for the final ODI of the series. India captain Rohit Sharma confirmed at the toss that the all-rounder was rested and that there was no other reason or injury concern.

Another spin-bowling all-rounder, Washington Sundar, has been included in the side for today's dead rubber. Apart from Jadeja, Mohammed Shami has also been rested. Spinner Varun Chakravarthy is out with a sore calf, accounting for the three changes made by the Men in Blue.

Along with Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav and Arshdeep Singh have been included in the playing XI for the third ODI against England. India won the first game by four wickets and the second by four wickets as well to seal the series 2-0. The hosts will aim for a whitewash while England will look to salvage some pride.

The visitors have won the toss and asked India to bat first in the final match of the series in Ahmedabad.

How has Ravindra Jadeja fared in the England ODI series?

Ravindra Jadeja, who is an integral member of the Indian team and also a part of the 2025 Champions Trophy squad, played the first two games of the ODI series against England.

Jadeja shone with the ball in the first game in Nagpur. He returned with figures of 3/26 from nine overs at an economy rate of 2.9 and was the pick of the bowlers for the hosts. He also remained unbeaten on 12 runs off 10 balls with the bat.

The all-rounder impressed with the ball in the second game as well. He grabbed three wickets, giving away just 35 runs from his 10 overs. Once again, he remained unbeaten with the bat, scoring 11 runs off seven balls as India won the game.

Jadeja's brilliant performance with the ball in this series is a massive confidence boost for India heading into the 2025 Champions Trophy.

