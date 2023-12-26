Why is Ravindra Jadeja not playing today’s IND vs SA Test?

Team India's ace all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was not available for selection for the first Test of the two-match series against South Africa, beginning on Tuesday, December 26, at SuperSport Park in Centurion.

Jadeja was ruled out of the Boxing Day Test due to upper back spasms. Confirming the senior player's unavailability, the Board of Control for Cricket in India informed on social media:

"Mr Ravindra Jadeja complained of upper back spasms on the morning of the match. He was not available for selection for the first."

It is worth mentioning that Ravindra Jadeja was also ruled out of the three-match Test series during India's previous tour of South Africa in 2021-22. It remains to be seen if he regains full fitness before the second and final fixture, which is slated to be played at Newlands in Cape Town from January 3-7.

Ravichandran Ashwin finds place in India's playing XI for Boxing Day Test in Ravindra Jadeja's absence

Ahead of the Test series opener against South Africa, several fans and experts opined that the Men in Blue should bench Ravichandran Ashwin to include an extra seamer.

While Ashwin has had to sit out on a few overseas assignments, there were no doubts about his inclusion following Ravindra Jadeja's unavailability.

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma won the toss and elected to field first. India went with four fast bowlers. Right-arm seamer Prasidh Krishna will make his Test debut after getting the nod over Mukesh Kumar. The Proteas also handed debuts to two players, left-arm pacer Nandre Burger and keeper-batter David Bedingham.

Explaining the reason to field first, Bavuma said at the toss:

"We'll bowl first. Wicket has been under covers, we want to use the moisture and make early inroads. Our boys have all got into reasonably fit conditions."

Here are the two playing XIs for the Boxing Day Test:

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

South Africa: Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Tony de Zorzi, Temba Bavuma(c), Keegan Petersen, David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne(w), Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Kagiso Rabada, Nandre Burger

